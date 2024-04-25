ICSE ISC Result Date 2024: When Will be CISCE 10th,12th Results Declared?

The CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) is expected to announce the ICSE and ISC Results 2024 anytime soon now. Although there is no official confirmation about the ICSE, ISC 10th and 12th class result date, based on the past trends, it is likely that the results will be announced in the first week of May. Last year, the ICSE class 10 and ICSE class 12 results were announced by the concerned officials on 13 May.

This year, ICSE exams were conducted from 21 February to 28 March 2024 while as the ISC examination took place from 12 February to 3 April 2024. Once the CISCE 2024 Results will be declared, candidates would be able to check their scores from the official website, cisce.org.

Let us check out the ICSE, ISC result date 2024, and steps to download the scorecards and other details below.