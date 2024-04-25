ICSE ISC Result Date 2024: When Will be CISCE 10th,12th Results Declared?

The CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) is expected to announce the ICSE and ISC Results 2024 anytime soon now. Although there is no official confirmation about the ICSE, ISC 10th and 12th class result date, based on the past trends, it is likely that the results will be announced in the first week of May. Last year, the ICSE class 10 and ICSE class 12 results were announced by the concerned officials on 13 May.
This year, ICSE exams were conducted from 21 February to 28 March 2024 while as the ISC examination took place from 12 February to 3 April 2024. Once the CISCE 2024 Results will be declared, candidates would be able to check their scores from the official website, cisce.org.
Let us check out the ICSE, ISC result date 2024, and steps to download the scorecards and other details below.
ICSE, ISC Result Date 2024
ICSE ISC results 2024 are expected to be announced in the first week of May. However, the exact result date and time has not been confirmed yet by the concerned officials.
Where To Check the ICSE, ISC Results 2024
Once released, the ICSE, ISC 10th and 12th results 2024 will be available at the official website, cisce.org.
At What Time Will be ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Declared?
The ICSE, ISC results 2024 may be declared in the afternoon. However, the exact timing will be announced by the CISCE.
How To Check ICSE, ISC Results 2024?
Follow below steps to check the ICSE, ISC 10th and 12th class Results 2024.
Visit the official website at cisce.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result links that may read as 'ICSE Results 2024' or 'ISC Results 2024'.
Click on any of these links, and a login page will open on the computer screen.
Enter the login details like roll number, date of birth, and more.
Hit the submit option.
Your ICSE, ISC results 2024 will show up on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, print, and save a copy of the scorecard for future reference.
