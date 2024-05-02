TN HSC Result 2024 Date: When Will be Tamil Nadu TNDGE Class 12 Results Declared

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) may announce the result date of HSC class 12 exam 2024 anytime soon. According to the online reports, the TN HSC Result 2024 will be declared on 6 May 2024 on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. The results will be announced for all streams, including Science, Commerce and Arts. However, the official confirmation about TNDGE +2 result date and time is still awaited.

Once the result is out, students can check their scores by using personal details like roll number, application number, and more. This year TN 12th board examination were conducted from 1 to 22 March 2024 across different examination centers of the state. The exam was held in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. Around 8 lakh candidates participated in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination in the current year.