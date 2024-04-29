HP Board 12th Result 2024 Releasing Today at 2 PM; How To Download Scorecards

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is gearing up to announce the HP Board 12th Result 2024 today, Monday, 29 April. According to the latest official details announced by the board, the HP Board Result 2024 for Class 12 will be declared on Monday, at 2 pm. All concerned candidates can download the HP Board result from hpbose.org. One should go through the latest announcements by the officials on the website and stay informed about the results.
It is important to note that the HP Board results for the three streams, Science, Arts, and Commerce will be announced together. As of now, it is confirmed that the results will be declared at 2 pm on 29 April.
It is important to note that the HP Board results for the three streams, Science, Arts, and Commerce will be announced together. As of now, it is confirmed that the results will be declared at 2 pm on 29 April.
HP Board Result 2024: Class 12 Exam Details
The HP Board Result 2024 for Class 12 students will be declared via a press conference on Monday, 29 April. Take note of the date and time if you want to download the results.
To pass the HP Board 12th exams, students must score a minimum of 33 percent in both theory and practical papers. Make sure to check your scores and personal details carefully after downloading the results.
The HPBOSE Class 12 exam 2024 was conducted from 1 March to 28 March, in a single shift. All those who appeared for the exam are waiting for the scores.
One should keep their login credentials handy to download the results on time. You cannot access your scorecards without the credentials so keep them ready to avoid delay.
HP Board 12th Result 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the HP Board 12th Result 2024:
Browse through the official website of the board - hpbose.org.
Tap on the active link that states "HP Board 12th Result 2024" on the homepage.
Key in your roll number and login credentials in the given space and go to the next step.
Your HP Board 12th result will appear on the screen.
Check the scores and download the results from the website.
