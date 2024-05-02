WBBSE 10th Result 2024: West Bengal Madhyamik Results Declared; How To Check

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024: West Bengal Board Class 10 Result Declared.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2024: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE has declared the result of class 10 today on Thursday, 2 May 2024. The result was announced through an official press conference. Chandrachur Sen from Cooch Behar topped the WB 10th exam with 99 percent marks. Candidates who appeared in the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Class examination this year can now download and check their scores on the official website at wbchse.nic.in.
This year, the overall pass percentage of students in Class 10 is 86.31 percent, out of which 1,18,411 students have been able to secure the first division.
This year, approximately 9.10 lakh students had applied for the West Bengal Board 10th exams, including 4.03 lakh male and 5.08 lakh candidates. The exams were conducted from 2 to 12 February 2024.
The West Bengal Board class 10 result was declared today on Thursday, 2 May 2024.
The West Bengal Board class 10 result was declared at 9 am via a press conference.
The West Bengal Board class 10 result can be checked on the following websites.
wbchse.nic.in
wbbse.wb.gov.in
wbresults.nic.in
Follow below steps to check the WBBSE class 10 result 2024.
Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details like roll number, application number, and more.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Candidates must follow below steps to check the WBBSE class 10 result 2024 without internet through SMS.
Go to the messages section on your mobile phone.
Compose a new message as WB 10roll number.
Sent it to to 56070 or 56263.
Your result will be sent on the same number.
