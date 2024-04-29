TS EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket Today: How to Download; Check TS EAMCET Exam Dates

TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket will be released today, Monday, 29 April, for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 hall ticket is expected to be declared soon on the official website. Candidates patiently waiting to download the TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket must visit the website - eapcet.tsche.ac.in. According to the latest official details, the admit cards will be declared today, Monday, 29 April. To know the latest updates about the TS EAMCET hall ticket download link, one must keep a close eye on the website.
The TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket is an important document that all students must carry. You can download it only from the official website - eapcet.tsche.ac.in. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will release the TS EAMCET admit card on Monday. All the important details about the entrance exam are available online for concerned candidates to stay updated.
One should keep their login credentials ready before the TS EAMCET hall ticket download link is activated. You cannot check or download the admit card without entering the registration number.
According to the official details, candidates who have registered for both the Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams will get separate hall ticket numbers for each stream, streamlining the examination process.
This important exam will determine the future academic endeavours of candidates aiming to pursue courses in engineering, agriculture, and medicine. Registered candidates should appear for the exam on the scheduled dates and follow all the rules decided by the exam-conducting body to avoid problems.
You will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the TS EAMCET admit card so download it as soon as the link is activated.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 online:
Go to the official website - eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
Find the hall ticket or admit card section on the homepage. Click on the link "TS EAMCET Admit Card 2024".
Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other personal details carefully.
Your TS EAMCET hall ticket will appear on a new page.
Check the details printed on it and download the hall ticket from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)