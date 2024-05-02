NEET Admit Card 2024 Released: How To Download NEET UG Admit Cards; Exam Details

The NEET UG 2024 admit card is declared on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency or NTA has officially released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2024 admit card for interested candidates. Concerned students can download the NEET admit card 2024 from the official websites - exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. One should check and download the hall ticket soon from the website and go through the details mentioned on it carefully. Candidates were eagerly waiting for the hall tickets to be declared by the agency.
The NEET UG 2024 admit card is an important document that all students should carry during the exam. One can download the NEET admit card 2024 only from the websites - exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. The exam date, shift timings, and other important details regarding the entrance test are mentioned on the hall ticket. One should review all the details carefully after downloading it.
Concerned candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy while downloading the NEET UG admit cards. Remember your registration ID otherwise, you will not be allowed to download the hall ticket from the website.
According to the latest official details announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET UG 2024 exam is set to be conducted on 5 May. The entrance test will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.
You cannot enter the exam hall without the NEET UG admit card 2024. Around 23,81,833 students have registered for the entrance exam this year, as per the details revealed by NTA.
The exam will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Telegu, and Tamil. For more details, check the website and the admit card carefully.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the NEET UG 2024 admit card online:
Go to any of the websites - exams.nta.ac.in or neet.ntaonline.in.
Find the NEET UG 2024 homepage and go to the admit card section.
Click on the option that states "NEET UG 2024 Admit Card" on the page.
Key in the application ID and go to the next step.
Your NEET UG admit card will appear on the screen.
Download it from the site and save a hard copy for the exam day.