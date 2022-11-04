GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Dates Revised: Check Website; Details

The GATE 2023 Application Correction Window is going to open on 8 November.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is getting ready to officially open the GATE 2023 Application Correction Window soon. According to the latest official details, the application correction window for GATE 2023 is all set to start on 8 November.
Earlier, the application correction window was scheduled to open on 4 November, however, IIT Kanpur decided to revise the dates. Candidates who want to make changes to the form must note down the new dates and complete the process.
The GATE 2023 Application Correction Window is set to open on 8 November and will remain active till 14 November for candidates. The website that one should visit to access the application correction window is gate.iitk.ac.in. It is the official website that contains all the latest details about GATE 2023 exam. Candidates must go through the updates.
According to the latest official details available on the website, through the GATE 2023 Application Correction Window, candidates can make changes in different details such as name, date of birth, gender, category, PwD, address, etc.
The GATE 2023 Application Correction Window will be closed after the mentioned deadline so candidates must make the necessary changes soon.
They are requested to check the latest notification on the website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to access the GATE 2023 Application Correction Window once it is activated:
Go to the website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
Click on the link that states GATE 2023 Application Correction Window on the homepage.
Enter your login details correctly such as email ID and password to access the correction window.
Make the necessary changes to the GATE 2023 application form and pay the required fees.
Tap on submit to confirm the changes.
Download the application form from the website once you are done.
