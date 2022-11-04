GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Dates Revised: Check Website; Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is getting ready to officially open the GATE 2023 Application Correction Window soon. According to the latest official details, the application correction window for GATE 2023 is all set to start on 8 November.

Earlier, the application correction window was scheduled to open on 4 November, however, IIT Kanpur decided to revise the dates. Candidates who want to make changes to the form must note down the new dates and complete the process.

The GATE 2023 Application Correction Window is set to open on 8 November and will remain active till 14 November for candidates. The website that one should visit to access the application correction window is gate.iitk.ac.in. It is the official website that contains all the latest details about GATE 2023 exam. Candidates must go through the updates.