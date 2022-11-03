IIT JAM 2023 Application Correction Window To Open on 10 November; Details Here
JAM 2023 Application Correction Window: The window will be opened on jam.iitg.ac.in for the candidates.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has decided to officially open the application correction window for JAM 2023 exam soon for the candidates. According to the latest details from the institute, the IIT JAM 2023 application correction window is scheduled to open on 10 November. Interested candidates who want to make changes to the application form have to go to the official website – jam.iitg.ac.in. They can also go through the latest updates on the official website.
The IIT JAM 2023 application correction window is set to open soon on the official website. Candidates must make changes to the JAM 2023 application form carefully. This is the last chance for them to make the necessary edits to the registration form. They can go through the latest updates from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on jam.iitg.ac.in.
Registered candidates are also requested to take note of the JAM 2023 exam date and details. They can download the schedule from the official website and take a look at it whenever required.
IIT JAM 2023 Exam: Important Dates and Details
According to the date mentioned on the official schedule released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the JAM 2023 exam is set to be formally conducted on 12 February 2023.
The exam is scheduled to be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for all the registered candidates. One must take note of the exam date so that they can appear for it as per the schedule.
The last date to fill out the IIT JAM 2023 application form online was 14 October 2022. Candidates who completed the process within the deadline can make changes to the form, once the application correction window opens.
They must stay alert to know the IIT JAM 2023 application correction window opening time.
IIT JAM 2023 Application Form: Steps To Make Changes
Here are the steps one must follow to make changes to the IIT JAM 2023 application form:
Visit the official website of IIT JAM – jam.iitg.ac.in.
Click on the link that states 'JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal' on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials correctly such as Email ID, Enrolment ID, Password, and Captcha carefully.
Your application form will open on the screen.
Make the changes to the IIT JAM 2023 Application Form and tap on submit.
Check the details you have entered before closing the portal.
