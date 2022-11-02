NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration Today: Check Website; Dates Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration dates are mentioned here.
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to officially start the NEET UG 2022 counselling round two registration today, Wednesday, 2 November. Interested candidates are requested to complete the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration on the official website. The website that one should visit to apply for the round 2 counselling is mcc.nic.in. The official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) contains all the latest updates for candidates to stay informed about the counselling process.
The NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration will begin on 2 November, as per the official schedule. It is important to note that the registration process will take place online on the official website - mcc.nic.in only. Interested candidates must stay updated with the latest details so they can complete the required steps on time.
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the last date to complete the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration is 7 November. Candidates must remember the last date for registration and complete the process within the deadline.
The choice filling window is scheduled to open on 3 November and remain active till 8 November. The seat allotment process for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 is set to be conducted on 9 and 10 November, as per the schedule released by the MCC.
Let's take a look at the steps candidates must follow to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 online:
Go to the website - mcc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration on the homepage of the site.
Fill in the details and upload scanned copies of the required documents to register yourself.
Pay the application fee online via the portal on the website.
Tap on submit to confirm.
Download the Round 2 application form from the website and save a copy for your reference.
