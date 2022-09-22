GATE 2023 Registration to End Soon: Steps to Apply; Check Exam Schedule Here

GATE 2023 Registration is scheduled to end on 7 October 2022.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is officially accepting applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam. It is important to note that the registration link for the GATE 2023 exam will remain active till 7 October 2022. To register for the aptitude test, candidates are requested to visit the official website: gate.iitk.ac.in. The application process is taking place online only via the website so the interested candidates should finish the process soon.
Candidates are requested to complete the GATE 2023 Registration carefully. They must check the latest details and important dates on the gate.iitk.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur updates all the latest information on the official website so that the candidates can stay updated. One must keep a close eye on the website to know more about the aptitude test.
According to the official details, the GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. The entire schedule is available on the website: gate.iitk.ac.in.
The exam is set to be conducted for three hours in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. All the details regarding the exam dates and timings are available on the site.
To know more about the GATE 2023 exam pattern, one can go through the details on the website.
Candidates are requested to complete the GATE 2023 registration soon if they want to appear for the upcoming exam.
Let's take a look at the simple and easy steps to register for the GATE 2023 online:
Go to the site: gate.iitk.ac.in.
Click on the link that mentions GATE 2023 Registration on the homepage.
Register yourself by entering the required details properly.
Now, fill out the form correctly and upload scanned copies of the documents.
Verify the details before clicking on submit.
Download the GATE 2023 Registration form from the website for future reference.