GATE 2023 Registration to End Soon: Steps to Apply; Check Exam Schedule Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is officially accepting applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam. It is important to note that the registration link for the GATE 2023 exam will remain active till 7 October 2022. To register for the aptitude test, candidates are requested to visit the official website: gate.iitk.ac.in. The application process is taking place online only via the website so the interested candidates should finish the process soon.

