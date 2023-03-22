IIT JAM 2023 Result Released: Check jam.iitg.ac.in; Know How To Download Here

IIT JAM 2023 Result was announced recently on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has formally declared the result of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 online for interested candidates. The latest official details from the exam conducting body suggest that the IIT JAM 2023 result is released on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can go through the message on the official website that states that results have been declared and aspirants can go through their scores by logging into the candidate portal.
All concerned candidates should note that the IIT JAM 2023 result is declared recently on the website - jam.iitg.ac.in. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting to check their scores and see if they qualified for the admission test. Now, you can go through all the result details on the site.
Candidates are requested to download the JAM 2023 result on time. They can go through the announcements from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on the site.
According to the official details available online, IIT Guwahati declared the JAM 2023 answer key earlier. The exam conducting body asked candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key if there were any.
Everyone should keep their login details handy such as enrolment ID or registration number and password before checking the results online. One should enter the correct details to view their respective scores.
The exam is held for admission to more than 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.
Here are the steps you must follow to check and download the IIT JAM 2023 result online:
Visit the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in.
Log in to your portal by entering the mentioned details correctly.
The JAM 2023 result will display on your screen.
Check your marks and click on the download option.
Save a copy of the JAM result on your device for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)