IGNOU June 2023 TEE Registration Date Extended Till 15 April, Know How To Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially extended the registration date for the IGNOU June 2023 Term-End Examination (TEE). Candidates have time till 15 April 2023, to complete the IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration without submitting any late fee. If you have still not applied for the TEE exam, you must visit the official website – ignou.ac.in and complete the process soon. It is important for all candidates to take note of the extended last date.

