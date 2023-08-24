ICSI CS Result 2023 Tomorrow: CS Professional & Executive Results Time; Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India officially announced the ICSI CS result 2023 date and time recently so concerned candidates should take note of all the details. As per the latest official details, the ICSI CS professional and executive programs results will be formally declared on Friday, 25 August. Candidates are requested to check and download the CS professional and executive scorecards from the official website - icsi.edu. One should check the latest result announcements online.

