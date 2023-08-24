HP TET Result 2023 Released On hpbose.org; Steps To Download Scorecard Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE released the HP TET 2023 Result yesterday, 23 August 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check their scorecards from the official website of the Board at hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE conducted the HPTET Examination 2023 on 18, 25, 29 June and 2 July 2023. The Himachal Pradesh Board conducts the Teacher Eligibility Test every year to select candidates who will fit the role of teachers in primary and upper primary levels.

Candidates can check the result by using their 'Roll Number' or 'Application Number' to login. Check the steps below to save and download the result.