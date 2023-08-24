HP TET Result 2023 Released On hpbose.org; Steps To Download Scorecard Here

HP TET Result 2023 out
(Photo: The Quint)
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE released the HP TET 2023 Result yesterday, 23 August 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check their scorecards from the official website of the Board at hpbose.org.
The HPBOSE conducted the HPTET Examination 2023 on 18, 25, 29 June and 2 July 2023. The Himachal Pradesh Board conducts the Teacher Eligibility Test every year to select candidates who will fit the role of teachers in primary and upper primary levels.
Candidates can check the result by using their 'Roll Number' or 'Application Number' to login. Check the steps below to save and download the result.
Visit the official website at hpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the TET June 2023 link.
A new web page will open, enter your login credentials.
Your HP TET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
You can save and download the result.
Make sure to take a printout for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)