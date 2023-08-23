TS CPGET 2023 Result Announced: Check cpget.tsche.ac.in; How to Download Results

Osmania University has officially declared the TS CPGET 2023 Result recently. Candidates who appeared for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test can go through the results and download the scorecards from the official website. As per the latest details, the TS CPGET results are released on the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. One should visit the site and check the latest announcements regarding the results. It is important to stay informed and know the important details available online.

