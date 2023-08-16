The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has decided to formally declare the seat allotment results for Round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) soon. As per the latest official details, the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result is set to be released on 18 August. Candidates who registered for the Round 2 seat allotment must keep a close eye on the website - mcc.nic.in. It has all the important details.

