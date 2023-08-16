The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has decided to formally declare the seat allotment results for Round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) soon. As per the latest official details, the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result is set to be released on 18 August. Candidates who registered for the Round 2 seat allotment must keep a close eye on the website - mcc.nic.in. It has all the important details.
One must check the details mentioned on the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result carefully. It is important to note that the seat allotment result will be declared on the website - mcc.nic.in only. As of now, it is confirmed that the allotment result will be announced on 18 August, so concerned candidates should stay alert.
Shortlisted candidates have to appear for the NEET UG counselling document verification process after the seat allotment result is announced. You must keep your login details ready while checking the allotment list online on the scheduled date.
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: Important Details
According to the official details, the registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 began on 9 August, and ended on 14 August. Shortlisted candidates have to upload their documents on the official MCC portal on 19 August.
Then they have to report to their allotted colleges from 20 August to 28 August. One must remember the important counselling dates and complete the steps accordingly.
The verification process of the candidates by MCC is scheduled to take place from 29 August to 30 August. You must be present for the verification on the mentioned dates.
For more details, keep a close eye on the official website of MCC and take note of the latest announcements by the officials. Every candidate who registered for Round 2 counselling should be updated.
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result online:
Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in to find the seat allotment link.
Tap on the option that says "NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment" on the homepage.
A new page will open and you have to key in your login details.
The seat allotment result will open on the screen.
Download the list from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)