ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Date and Time Announced: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 for Executive and Professional Programmes on 25 August.
Candidates who appeared in the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam in June can download and check their results on the official website, icsi.edu.
Once the ICSI CS Executive result is released, the e-result cum marks sheet will be uploaded on the aforementioned website by the concerned officials. Candidates must know that no physical copies of e-result cum statement will be issued to them.
The e-result cum marks statement of ICSI CS Professional Exam 2023 will be dispatched to the candidates within 30 days after the result announcement.
ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Date
The ICSI CS Executive result will be declared on 25 August 2023.
ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 Date
The ICSI CS Professional result will be declared on 25 August 2023.
ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Time
The ICSI CS Executive result will be declared at 2 pm.
After the declaration of the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2023, the subject wise breakup of marks will be uploaded on the official website. Check this space regularly for latest updates.
ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 Time
The ICSI CS Professional result will be declared at 11 am.
Steps To Download the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Results
Visit the official website, icsi.edu.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the ICSI CS June Results 2023.
Select your programme.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
Your ICSI CS results will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
Click here to check further details about the Result of CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June 2023.
