ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 Application Begins: Check icai.org for Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially started the online application process for the ICAI CA Foundation December exam recently. Eligible and interested candidates are requested to complete the registration process for the December exam on time. It is important to note that the ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam application is taking place online on the official website – icai.org – for all concerned candidates. One must note down the important dates available online.

As per the latest details, the last date to finish the ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam application is 1 July. Candidates can go to the official website – icai.org – to know the important exam dates and registration details. One must fill out the application form for the ICAI CA Foundation December exam carefully on the website and verify it before submitting it.