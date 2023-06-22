Rajasthan PTET Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link & Steps To Download B.Ed Scores

Rajasthan PTET Result 2023 declared. Download scorecards here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara has announced the Rajasthan Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) Result 2023 on the official website, ptetggtu.org.
The Rajasthan PTET result has been declared for candidates who want to pursue a four year B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed course and two year B.Ed course. Rajendra Singh Yadav, the Higher Education Minister declared the Rajasthan PTET Result today on Thursday, 22 June 2023.
Manish Vishnoi from Jodhpur district has grabbed top position in the two year B.Ed programme while as Vikash Pal Jadaun from Jaipur has secured first position in the B.Ed entrance exam for a four year BA programme. Himanshu from Barmer is the topper of B.Ed entrance examination in the State.
Candidates who successfully qualified the Rajasthan PTET must note down that the application process for the admissions will start from 25 June 2023. All those candidates who want to pursue their education in teaching must know that the last date to apply is 5 July 2023. There are almost 1500 colleges in the Rajasthan state that offer admission based on the PTET scores.
The Rajasthan PTET examination was conducted on 21 May 2023. The provisional answer key was out on 24 May and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till 26 May.
Visit the official site of GGTU, ptetggtu.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Rajasthan PTET 2023 Result.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)