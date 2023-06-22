Rajasthan PTET Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link & Steps To Download B.Ed Scores

Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara has announced the Rajasthan Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) Result 2023 on the official website, ptetggtu.org.

The Rajasthan PTET result has been declared for candidates who want to pursue a four year B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed course and two year B.Ed course. Rajendra Singh Yadav, the Higher Education Minister declared the Rajasthan PTET Result today on Thursday, 22 June 2023.

Manish Vishnoi from Jodhpur district has grabbed top position in the two year B.Ed programme while as Vikash Pal Jadaun from Jaipur has secured first position in the B.Ed entrance exam for a four year BA programme. Himanshu from Barmer is the topper of B.Ed entrance examination in the State.