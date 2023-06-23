AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi 10th Supply Results Latest Details

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is getting ready to declare the AP SSC Supplementary result 2023 soon for interested candidates. While some reports suggest that the Manabadi 10th supply result will be announced today, some state that the results will be declared in the first week of July. It is important to note that the AP SSC 10th supply results will be announced on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in for candidates to check and download their scores.

The AP SSC Supplementary result 2023 date and time are not announced yet by the exam-conducting body. Concerned students should be alert if they want to download their Manabadi 10th supply result on time. All the latest important details regarding the APP SSC 10th supply results will be available on the website - bse.ap.gov.in so students should check it.