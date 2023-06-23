AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi 10th Supply Results Latest Details

The AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 is likely to release soon on the website.
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is getting ready to declare the AP SSC Supplementary result 2023 soon for interested candidates. While some reports suggest that the Manabadi 10th supply result will be announced today, some state that the results will be declared in the first week of July. It is important to note that the AP SSC 10th supply results will be announced on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in for candidates to check and download their scores.
The AP SSC Supplementary result 2023 date and time are not announced yet by the exam-conducting body. Concerned students should be alert if they want to download their Manabadi 10th supply result on time. All the latest important details regarding the APP SSC 10th supply results will be available on the website - bse.ap.gov.in so students should check it.
The exam-conducting body will update details about the AP SSC supply results on its website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. The exact date and time will also be announced on the site.
As per the latest details online, there is a chance that the AP SSC 10th supply results 2023 will be announced today, Friday, 23 June. The result link will be activated as soon as the board announces it.
It is important to note that the AP SSC supplementary examinations were formally held from 2 June to 10 June, for all registered candidates.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the AP SSC 10th supply results 2023 online:
Visit the websites - bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
Click on the link that states "AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2023" on the homepage.
Provide your login details to view the Class 10 supplementary result.
Your result will appear on the screen and you can check whether you have qualified for the exam.
Download a copy of the supplementary result for your reference.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times and Times Now News.)
