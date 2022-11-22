ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Soon: Check Website; Exam Dates Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will formally publish the CA Foundation admit card for the December session soon. The ones who are appearing for the exam can download the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 admit card from the official website. The website that candidates should visit to check and download the admit card is eservices.icai.org. All the latest updates regarding the exam and the admit card are available on the site for candidates to access.

