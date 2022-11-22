ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Soon: Check Website; Exam Dates Here

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 admit card will be released soon on the website.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will formally publish the CA Foundation admit card for the December session soon. The ones who are appearing for the exam can download the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 admit card from the official website. The website that candidates should visit to check and download the admit card is eservices.icai.org. All the latest updates regarding the exam and the admit card are available on the site for candidates to access.
Candidates should note that the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the website - eservices.icai.org, as soon as it is formally declared. They must keep their login details handy to download the hall ticket online. To know more about the ICAI CA Foundation December exam, candidates have to check the aforementioned website. The exams will begin soon.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will update every detail on the site so that it is easier for registered candidates to access. The ones who are preparing to appear for the upcoming December exam should stay alert.
According to the latest official details, the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exam is scheduled to begin on 16 December. The exams will formally end on 20 December for all candidates.
Every candidate must carry the admit card to their respective examination centres, otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to download the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 admit card online, once released:
Visit the official portal - eservices.icai.org.
Click on the link that says "Admit Card for CA December Foundation 2022 exams" on the homepage.
Enter your details such as your Registration Number and Password in the provided space to view the admit card.
The CA Foundation 2022 hall ticket will display on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website.
You must take a few printouts of the admit card and carry them to the exam centre.
