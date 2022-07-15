ICAI CA Final Result 2022: May Session Results Declared; Check icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Final Result 2022 May Session: Download the CA final results released by the ICAI from icai.nic.in.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formally released the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for the May session on Friday, 15 July 2022. This is for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the mentioned dates. It is important to note that the ICAI CA Final May Results 2022 have been released by the ICAI, candidates can download them from the official website – icai.nic.in. All the latest details are available on the website.
While the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had not announced an official release date for the ICAI CA Final Result 2022, reports had suggested that the results will be declared on Friday, 15 July 2022. Now, the ICAI CA Final May Results 2022 have been released on icai.nic.in for everybody.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam and are interested to view the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for the May session, should check the official website to know the scores.
ICAI CA Final May Results 2022: Important Updates
The ICAI CA Final May Exams 2022 were officially held from 14 May to 29 May 2022, according to the dates mentioned in the timetable. The examinations were conducted in various centres across the country.
Now, the candidates can check their scores and see how they performed as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for the May session.
As per the latest information, the ICAI CA Final May Results 2022 has been put out on Friday, so the candidates should check icai.nic.in for all the updates from ICAI on the results.
ICAI CA Final Result 2022 May Session: How To Check
Here are the steps to download the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for the May session, as they have been officially released:
Go to the website – icai.nic.in.
Click on the ICAI CA Final May Results 2022 available on the home page.
Enter the login details correctly in the provided space and click on submit.
The ICAI CA Final Result 2022 will display on your screen.
Download the final results from the website and keep a soft copy of the same.
To know more about the ICAI CA Final May Results 2022, visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
