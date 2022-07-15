ICAI CA Final Result 2022: May Session Results Declared; Check icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formally released the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for the May session on Friday, 15 July 2022. This is for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the mentioned dates. It is important to note that the ICAI CA Final May Results 2022 have been released by the ICAI, candidates can download them from the official website – icai.nic.in. All the latest details are available on the website.

