NEET MDS 2023 Exam Date Revised: Check natboard.edu.in; Know Latest Details Here

NEET MDS 2023 exam date is officially revised for the candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has formally rescheduled the NEET MDS 2023 exam date recently. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 8 January 2023. According to the latest official announcements, the NEET MDS 2023 exam is set to be held on 1 March 2023. To know the latest details and the revised examination date, interested candidates should visit the official website - natboard.edu.in. The notification is available on the aforementioned website.
Candidates who are preparing to appear for the NEET MDS 2023 are requested to take note of the revised exam date. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has formally announced it on the website - natboard.edu.in so that everyone can take a look at it. Candidates can also download the latest notification from the official website.
It is important to note that the NEET MDS 2023 information bulletin and online application form will also be available soon on the website.
As per the latest official details, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2023 exam will be held on 1 March 2023.
They should also keep a close eye on the official website - natboard.edu.in to register for the upcoming NEET MDS exam. It is important to note that the application form is likely to be released soon.
Let's take a look at the steps candidates should follow to check the NEET MDS 2023 revised exam date notification online:
Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.
Click on the link that states Rescheduling the Conduct of NEET MDS 2023 on the homepage.
A PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the details on the PDF carefully to check the revised exam date.
Download the PDF from the official website for your reference.
Keep a close eye on the official website to know all the latest updates about the upcoming exam.
