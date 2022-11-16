NEET MDS 2023 Exam Date Revised: Check natboard.edu.in; Know Latest Details Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has formally rescheduled the NEET MDS 2023 exam date recently. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 8 January 2023. According to the latest official announcements, the NEET MDS 2023 exam is set to be held on 1 March 2023. To know the latest details and the revised examination date, interested candidates should visit the official website - natboard.edu.in. The notification is available on the aforementioned website.

