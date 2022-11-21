WBJEE 2023 Exam Date Declared: Check Website; Know Important Exam Details Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) recently announced the WBJEE 2023 for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses exam date. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the WBJEE 2023 should take note of the date. According to the latest official details, the WBJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be officially conducted on 30 April 2023. Interested candidates can check the official notification on the website - wbjeeb.nic.in. It is important to take note of the details.

