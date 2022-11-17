AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2022 Result Declared: Steps To Download & Check Here
AP PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 has been declared. Download and check by following the below steps.
Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa and APSCHE has released the AP PGCET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download and check the result online by using their personal login details.
AP PGCET (Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test) Exam is being conducted annually for admission to different post graduate courses including M.A, M.Sc, M.Ed, M.Com, and more.
The AP PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 has been released based on the choices filled by the candidates during the counselling process.
The AP PGCET Counselling was held online from 22 October 22 to 2 November 2022 after the AP PGCET result was announced by the concerned authorities. Online certificate verification and choice filling process was completed before the final AP PGCET seat allotment result.
How To Download and Check AP PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link
Following are some easy steps to download and check the AP PGCET seat allotment result 2022 via direct link.
Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the AP PG CET 2022 section.
Go to the important dates section and click on the direct link that reads as " AP PGCET Allotment of Seats - 16-11-2022".
A login page will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter the login details.
Your AP PGCET seat allotment result will show up.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
The AP PGCET college-wise seat allotment result 2022 is also available on the aforementioned website. Follow the below link.
[pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET/collegeWiseAllotedReport.do].
Candidates must note down that the self-reporting at colleges will be held from today, 17 November to Saturday, 19 November 2022.
