AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2022 Result Declared: Steps To Download & Check Here

Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa and APSCHE has released the AP PGCET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download and check the result online by using their personal login details.

AP PGCET (Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test) Exam is being conducted annually for admission to different post graduate courses including M.A, M.Sc, M.Ed, M.Com, and more.

The AP PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 has been released based on the choices filled by the candidates during the counselling process.

The AP PGCET Counselling was held online from 22 October 22 to 2 November 2022 after the AP PGCET result was announced by the concerned authorities. Online certificate verification and choice filling process was completed before the final AP PGCET seat allotment result.