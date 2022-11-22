DU UG Admission 2022: Allocation List Will Be Released on 23 November - Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019DU UG Admission 2022: Allocation List Will Be Released on 23 November - Details

DU UG Admission 2022: The allocation list for spot admission round 1will be released tomorrow, 23 November 2022.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

DU UG Admission 2022: The allocation list will be released tomorrow on 23 November. Check out details here.

(Photo: The Quint)

Delhi University (DU) will close the window for first spot round application registrations today, 22 November 2022 for candidates who want to pursue undergraduate programmes from the university.

Candidates who want to apply for the DU first spot round UG programmes can apply on the official website of the university (admission.uod.ac.in) by using their personal login credentials including application number and password.

Delhi University First Spot Allocation List Release Date

Delhi University first spot allocation list is scheduled to be released by tomorrow, Wednesday, 23 November 2022.

All those candidates who will be shortlisted for admission in DU UG Round 1 spot allocation list will be allowed to accept the allotted seats from 24 to 25 November 2022, 4:59 pm.

The university might release more spot admission lists depending upon the number of available vacant seats.

Candidates selected for DU UG spot admission round 1 will not be allowed to upgrade or change their allotted seats. The seats of previously selected candidates are also locked and there is no chance for any upgrade.
DU Admission 2022: When Is the Last Date To Pay Application Fee?

Once the DU UG admission allocation list for spot round 1 is released, the concerned officials will start the document verification of the selected candidates. The last date of submitting the DU UG admission fee is 27 November 2022, 4:59 pm.

