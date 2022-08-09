ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Date Announced: Check icai.nic.in; Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination result 2022 on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. The ICAI posted an official notification about the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 date and time so the candidates can stay informed. Interested candidates who want to check their scores can download the results from the official website – icai.nic.in – once they are officially declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Wednesday.

