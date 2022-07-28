HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022: Kerala Class 11 Allotment Result Date; Check Website

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, earlier announced that the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 Results would be declared today, on Thursday, 28 July 2022. However, the results have been delayed now. As per the latest official details, the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 results are ready to be declared tomorrow, Friday, 29 July 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Kerala Class 11 admissions can check their Trial Allotment 2022 Results on the website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Once the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 results are officially released tomorrow, Friday, 29 July 2022, candidates can download them from the website. The candidates who want to know the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 Results should keep a close eye on hscap.kerala.gov.in. They will find all the latest information from the DGE Kerala on the website.