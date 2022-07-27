MPSOS Result 2022 10th, 12th Declared: Direct Link; Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana Details

MPSOS Result 10th and 12th Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022 is declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has formally declared the 10th and 12th class results of the 'Ruk Jana Nahi' scheme exam on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 for the students who had appeared for it on the scheduled dates. All the students who had appeared for the exam and were waiting to check their scores can find the MPSOS Result 2022 10th and 12th for the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana scheme on the official website of the school.
The website that the candidates should visit to download the MPSOS Result 2022 10th and 12th are mpsos.nic.in. They can take a look at their scores and download the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana scheme's 10th and 12th results from the mentioned website. The MPSOS Result for classes 10 and 12 is also officially available on the website mpsos.mponline.gov.in for download.
The Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana scheme exam was officially conducted by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) for 10th and 12th students. While the exams took place in June, the MPSOS Result 2022 10th and 12th are declared in July.
Let's take a look at the list of websites that the candidates can use to download the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana MPSOS Result online:
mpsos.nic.in
mpsos.mponline.gov.in
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the MPSOS Result 2022 10th and 12th that has already been released online:
Visit either of the websites mpsos.nic.in or mpsos.mponline.gov.in.
Find the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana option on the homepage.
Click on the Result/Migration option that is available.
Now tap on Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana Exam Class 10 and 12 on the website.
Enter the log in details properly and submit them.
The MPSOS result will appear on your screen.
Download it from the website.
Check out the official website of the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) – mpsos.nic.in – for all the latest details and updates.
