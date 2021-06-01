DHSE Kerala Plus One Exams 2021 To Begin From 6 September
The Government of Kerala on Monday, 31 May, released the time table for Kerala Plus One/Class 11/first-year examinations.
As per the notice released by Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), first-year higher secondary education exams are scheduled from 6 to 16 September 2021.
Schedule for the same is released on DHSE's official website: dhsekerala.gov.in
“School going regular candidates can register for the Higher Secondary Examination by remitting the prescribed fee at the school office before the last date prescribed for the same,” reads the official notification.
Last date to apply for higher secondary examination (without paying late fee) is 15 June 2021. Whereas, last date to apply with late fee is 26 June 2021.
Admission tickets of Kerala Plus One higher secondary exams will be available for download form 27 August 2021. Registered candidates can download it from DSHE's official website: dhsekerala.gov.in
Candidates will be allowed to submit application for cancellation of exam registration till 17 July 2021.
As per the official notification, “Normally a candidate who has registered for the First Year Higher Secondary Examination cannot cancel the registration. However, a candidate can cancel the same as a prelude to course cancellation if she/he submits the application for cancellation duly recommended by the Principal, along with the score sheet of First year Higher Secondary Examination.”
For more details about Kerala Plus One exam, candidates can check the detailed notification released by DHSE.
Earlier, Kerala government had also postponed plus two/class 12 exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. New dates for the same are yet to be announced.
