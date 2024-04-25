UK Board Result 2024 Date: Download UBSE 10th, 12th Results on 30 April; Details

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has officially announced the UK Board Result 2024 date. According to the latest official details, the UBSE Class 10, 12 results are scheduled to be announced on 30 April. All concerned candidates should note that the results link will be activated on the website - ubse.uk.gov.in on the scheduled date. The UK Board 10th, 12th results 2024 will be declared between 11 am to 12 pm. All concerned candidates should stay alert.

Students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the UK Board Result 2024 to be declared so they can check their scores. As of now, the officials have announced the UBSE Class 10, 12 results date and time. Any changes in the date or time will be announced on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.