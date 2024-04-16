NEET PG 2024 Registration To Start Today at 3 PM; How to Apply and Exam Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS is expected to start the NEET PG 2024 registration process today, Tuesday, 16 April. Candidates who are interested in applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET- PG) 2024 must visit the official website - natboard.edu.in. According to the latest official details, the NEET PG 2024 registration will take place only on the official site. Interested candidates are requested to stay alert and check the details.

You will be notified as soon as the NEET PG 2024 registration link is activated on the official site - natboard.edu.in. The officials announced the registration form date and time earlier so that interested candidates could prepare accordingly. One should finish the process on time if one wants to appear for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates.