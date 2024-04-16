NEET PG 2024 Registration To Start Today at 3 PM; How to Apply and Exam Details

NEET PG 2024 registration will begin today, 16 April, on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS is expected to start the NEET PG 2024 registration process today, Tuesday, 16 April. Candidates who are interested in applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET- PG) 2024 must visit the official website - natboard.edu.in. According to the latest official details, the NEET PG 2024 registration will take place only on the official site. Interested candidates are requested to stay alert and check the details.
You will be notified as soon as the NEET PG 2024 registration link is activated on the official site - natboard.edu.in. The officials announced the registration form date and time earlier so that interested candidates could prepare accordingly. One should finish the process on time if one wants to appear for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates.
Before applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate, NEET PG online, keep all your documents ready. You must upload scanned copies of the required documents on the form to complete the process.
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the NEET PG 2024 registration date is today, Tuesday, 16 April. The registration form link will be activated at 3 pm on the official website for everyone.
As per the details on the schedule, the final edit window is set to open on 7 June and go on till 10 June. Concerned candidates should finish the required steps on time to avoid problems.
The NEET PG admit card 2024 will be declared on 18 June. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 23 June, for all registered candidates. One should remember the exam date and time carefully.
Check the official website for all the latest details and announcements about the NEET PG 2024. You must update the site to check the announcements.
Let's read the steps you should follow to complete the NEET PG 2024 registration online:
Go to the site - natboard.edu.in.
Tap on the active link "NEET PG 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
Register yourself and access the application form.
Fill out the form carefully and upload the documents.
Pay the fee and submit the form.
Download it for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)