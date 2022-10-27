Delhi University UG Round 2 Vacant Seats Declared: Check Website; Details Here

DU UG Round 2 vacant seat list can be downloaded from the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The University of Delhi has officially released the list of vacant seats for Round 2 on Wednesday, 26 October, for interested candidates. The list of vacant seats for Round 2 for undergraduate admissions is available on the official website. One must go to the official website to check and download the DU UG Round 2 vacant seats list. The website that candidates should visit to download the list is du.ac.in. or admission.uod.ac.in. It has the latest details for the candidates.
Candidates can download the DU UG Round 2 vacant seats list from the official website – du.ac.in. The students who have been admitted in Round 1 can upgrade or reorder their higher preferences on 26 October and 27 October. They can do so by visiting the official websites – du.ac.in. or admission.uod.ac.in. One must remember the important dates.
It is important to note that applicants can download the DU UG Round 2 vacant seats list from the official website of the University of Delhi by entering their login details.
One should note that Delhi University confirmed admissions for 59,100 students through CUET UG for the first time this year. The round got over on 25 October, with it also being the last date of payment.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the DU UG Round 2 vacant seats list:
Go to any one of the official websites – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in
Click on the link that states the Round 2 vacant seat list on the home page of the website
Enter the required login details in the provided space to view the vacant seat list
The DU UG Round 2 vacant seat list will appear on your screen
Download the list from the website so that you can refer to it whenever required
