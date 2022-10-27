Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Latest Detail Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Kerala has officially released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1 centralised allotment list for the candidates. It is important to note that candidates can download the Kerala NEET UG 2022 first-phase allotment result for private colleges from the official website. The Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result can be checked and downloaded from cee.kerala.gov.in. Go through the details on the website.

