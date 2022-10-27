CAT Admit Card 2022 Will Be Released Today on iimcat.ac.in: Steps To Download
CAT Admit Card 2022 will be released today on the official website, iimcat.ac.in at 5 pm.
According to an official notification released by the IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Bangalore, the CAT 2022 admit card will be released for download on the official website, iimcat.ac.in on Thursday, 27 October 2022. All the candidates who have registered for the CAT 2022 Exam will be able to download the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card today at 5 pm using their personal login credentials.
Candidates must remember that the registration process for CAT 2022 has been closed now by the concerned authorities. The CAT 2022 Exam will be conducted in a CBT mode on Sunday, 27 November 2022. Also, the tentative result date of CAT 2022 is second week of January 2023.
CAT is an examination held for students who want to pursue postgraduate and doctorate programmes in various IIMs of the country. CAT 2022 will be conducted across various test centres of 150 cities of India.
CAT Admit Card 2022: Easy Steps To Download the Hall Ticket From Direct Link
The following are the easy steps that candidates must follow while downloading the CAT Admit Card 2022 using the direct link.
Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
On the homepage, go to the announcements section.
Search the direct link for downloading CAT Admit Card 2022.
Click on the direct link and a login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details as asked.
Hit the submit option.
Download and check the admit card carefully.
Print a copy of the CAT 2022 Hall Ticket for future reference.
