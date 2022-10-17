Allahabad University CUET UG Application Correction Window Dates; Check Website

The University of Allahabad is all set to open the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) admission application correction window for two days. As per the latest official details, the application correction window is set to open on 17 October and 18 October. Candidates interested to make changes to the application form can do so on the mentioned dates. They can edit the registration forms via the official website - allahabad.univ.ac.in. All the details are available online.

It is important to note that only registered candidates can access the Allahabad CUET UG application correction window on the mentioned dates. They must go through the important details stated on the website -allahabad.univ.ac.in before making changes to the form. One must remember that the application correction window will remain active for two days only so one should make changes soon.