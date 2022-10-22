DU Closes First CSAS Acceptance Window, Students to Pay Admission Fees by 24 Oct

The candidates who have already been allocated a seat in the first round are required to accept the seat in order to participate in the subsequent round(s) of admissions.

Moreover, in order to be considered for subsequent round(s), the candidates, after accepting the allocated seat, must click on upgrade in their CSAS dashboard. This will make them eligible for upgradation to a higher preference submitted by them.

Moreover, a candidate who opts for 'Upgrade' can also reorder the programme + college combinations that were higher in preference than the allocated one.

According to a recent press release from Registrar of Delhi University, the window for "upgrade/re-ordering the higher preferences for 2nd round of CSAS shall be available from 5 pm, Tuesday, 25 October till 4.59 pm Thursday, 27 October 2022 in respect of only those candidates who have been granted admission and paid the fees."

Other candidates who have not been allocated seat in Round 1 of CSAS shall be considered for Round 2 of CSAS subject to availability of seat and allocation policy stated in CSAS, the press note added.

According to the admission schedule, the second CSAS allocation list will be released on 30 October 2022.

(With inputs from The Hindu.)