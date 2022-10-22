DU Closes First CSAS Acceptance Window, Students to Pay Admission Fees by 24 Oct

The University of Delhi (DU) closed the first round of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) acceptance window on Saturday, 22 October, 11.59 am.
The University of Delhi (DU) closed the first round of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) acceptance window on Saturday, 22 October. Earlier, it was slated to close on 4.59 pm on Friday, but the varsity extended the deadline in the view of majority of candidates accepting the allocated seat only by Friday evening.
“A total of 71,741 applicants accepted their allotted colleges and programmes by Friday evening. We are allowing an extension till 12 noon on Saturday for those who have not done so to accept the offered seat,” Gupta said on Friday, as quoted by The Hindu.
The university allocated a total of 80,164 seats under its first round of seat allocation.
After the approval, candidates must proceed to pay the admission fees to confirm their admission. Under round 1 of admissions, candidates are required to pay the fees by 5 pm on Monday, 24 October.
The candidates who have already been allocated a seat in the first round are required to accept the seat in order to participate in the subsequent round(s) of admissions.
Moreover, in order to be considered for subsequent round(s), the candidates, after accepting the allocated seat, must click on upgrade in their CSAS dashboard. This will make them eligible for upgradation to a higher preference submitted by them.
Moreover, a candidate who opts for 'Upgrade' can also reorder the programme + college combinations that were higher in preference than the allocated one.
According to a recent press release from Registrar of Delhi University, the window for "upgrade/re-ordering the higher preferences for 2nd round of CSAS shall be available from 5 pm, Tuesday, 25 October till 4.59 pm Thursday, 27 October 2022 in respect of only those candidates who have been granted admission and paid the fees."
Other candidates who have not been allocated seat in Round 1 of CSAS shall be considered for Round 2 of CSAS subject to availability of seat and allocation policy stated in CSAS, the press note added.
According to the admission schedule, the second CSAS allocation list will be released on 30 October 2022.
