DU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Expected Today; Check Website for Details

The Delhi University, DU is set to officially release the DU PG 2022 first admissions list today, Wednesday, 30 November, for interested candidates. Applicants who have qualified for the DUET PG 2022 exam as well as those who have applied for DU PG Admission 2022, will be able to check the first allotment list, once released. The DU PG Admission 2022 first merit list will be released on the official website of the university - du.ac.in for all candidates.

Keep an eye on the official website to know when the DU PG Admission 2022 first merit list will be declared. Candidates must go through the names on the merit list carefully and download it from the website - du.ac.in. It is important to stay alert and complete the important admission steps.