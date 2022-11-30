DU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Expected Today; Check Website for Details

DU PG Admission 2022 first merit list will be released on 30 November.
The Delhi University, DU is set to officially release the DU PG 2022 first admissions list today, Wednesday, 30 November, for interested candidates. Applicants who have qualified for the DUET PG 2022 exam as well as those who have applied for DU PG Admission 2022, will be able to check the first allotment list, once released. The DU PG Admission 2022 first merit list will be released on the official website of the university - du.ac.in for all candidates.
Keep an eye on the official website to know when the DU PG Admission 2022 first merit list will be declared. Candidates must go through the names on the merit list carefully and download it from the website - du.ac.in. It is important to stay alert and complete the important admission steps.
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the process for DU PG Admissions will start on 30 November. Shortlisted candidates are requested to accept their seats and apply from 1 December, 10 am onwards.
This process will continue till 3 December, 5 pm, for those candidates who are selected in the DU PG 2022 first merit list. One must go through the DU PG Admission 2022 first merit list properly to see if their name is present among the shortlisted candidates.
Candidates can submit their fees by 4 December, after the respective colleges have verified the documents and approved their admissions.
Here are the simple steps that candidates must follow to download the DU PG Admission 2022 first merit list online:
Go to the website - du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on the link that states DU PG first merit list on the homepage.
The PG first allotment list will appear on your screen.
Check the names on the list carefully to see if you have been shortlisted for the admission process.
Download the merit list PDF from the website for your reference.
