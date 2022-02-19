Delhi University PG, PhD Admissions 2022 To Be Held Through DUET
DUET is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).
The University of Delhi (DU) has announced that the admissions to its post-graduate (PG) and PhD programmes for academic year 2022-23 will be conducted on the basis of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET).
“It is notified that admissions to Post Graduate and PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 of the University of Delhi shall be on the basis of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) as per past practice," reads the official notification released by DU.
The varsity further stated that more details about PG and PhD admissions in DU will be released soon.
This notification comes as a clarification after DU, in December 2021, announced that admission to its undergraduate (UG) programmes for academic session 2022-23 will be held through Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) or Delhi University Common Entrance test (DUCET). Till last year, admissions to most of UG programmes were conducted on through cut-off determined on the basis of marks obtained by students in 10+2.
Further details of the same are yet to be announced by the university.
DU has also constituted a NTA Coordination Committee for CUCET-2022 and DUET-2022.
