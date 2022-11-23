DU Merit List 2022 for Spot Admissions Today: Check Website; Know Latest Details

DU merit list 2022 for spot admissions is scheduled to be declared on 23 November.
(Photo: iStock)
The Delhi University, DU is set to officially release the DU merit list 2022 today, on Wednesday, 23 November, for the Spot admissions round. Candidates who have registered for DU admissions in the spots admissions round can view the seat allocation on Wednesday. The DU merit list 2022 for spot admissions will release on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Interested candidates can download the merit list as soon as it is declared on the official website of the university.
One must go through the DU merit list 2022 for spot admissions carefully after it is declared. According to the latest details available online, the spot admissions merit list will be declared on Wednesday, in the evening, around 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for the same must keep a close eye on the website - admission.uod.ac.in to know the details.
Shortlisted candidates have to complete the admission process on time after going through the DU merit list 2022 for spot admissions. They can check the schedule on the website - admission.uod.ac.in and note down the important dates.
DU Spot Admissions is the last step of DU Admissions. The ones who want to take admission to Delhi University must remember the dates if they want to be selected.
Here are the steps that shortlisted candidates should follow to check the DU merit list 2022 for spot admissions online:
Visit the website - admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on the link that states Spot Admissions Merit List 2022 on the homepage.
A new login page will display on your screen.
Enter your CUET UG application number and other important credentials carefully to log in to your account.
The spot admissions list will appear on your screen.
Go through the names on the list carefully.
Download the DU spot admissions list from the website to take a better look at it.
You can take a printout of the list.
