UPSC NDA NA Final Results Out: Rubin Singh Becomes Topper, Merit List Here
Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA NA exam can check the final result and merit list at upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC NDA, NA final result for 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC. The candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA Exam 2022 can check the result on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The results have been released on 17 November 2022.
Rubin Singh has secured the first position and has topped the UPSC NDA, NA 2022 Final Result. You can check below the complete UPSC Merit list of toppers for the NDA, NA exam. As per the official notice by UPSC, 519 candidates have been selected for the interview round based on their performance in the written exam. The selected candidates will appear for the interview round for UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy 2022 Recruitment.
After Rubin Singh, Anushka Anil Borde and Vaishnavi Gorde have secured the second and third position respectively.
UPSC NDA Result 2022: Toppers for UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2022
First rank- Rubin Singh
Second rank- Anushka Anil Borde
Third Rank- Vaishnavi Gorde
Fourth Rank- Aditya Vasu Rana
Fifth Rank- Sourya Ray
Sixth Rank- Ishant Kothiya
Seventh rank- Akash Kumar
Eighth Rank- Gaurav Singh
Ninth Rank- Aayush Sharma
Tenth Rank- Adarsh Rai
UPSC creates the merit list as per the performance of the candidates in the UPSC NDA, NA written exam and interview rounds. UPSC has informed beforehand that the results of the medial examination have not been considered while preparing the merit list. UPSC NDA, NA 2022 Exam was conducted on 10 April 2022. The final result has been prepared considering the overall performance of the candidate.
You can keep an eye on the official website of UPSC for more updates and notifications.
