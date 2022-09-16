NEET UG Counselling 2022: Date, List of Documents Required & Websites To Check

MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) is likely to start the counselling process soon for NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination Test- Undergraduate) 2022. Candidates who qualified for the NEET UG Exam 2022 successfully can register for the counselling process on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

During the counselling process, 15 percent seats will be allotted to candidates that fall under the All India Quota (AIQ) and the remaining 85 percent seats will be filled by different states of the country through their own counselling policy. The NEET-UG counselling for AIQ is expected to be held in 4 rounds including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up and Stray Vacancy.

Let us read about the documents required and websites to check for NEET-UG Counselling 2022.