JEE Main 2023: Exam Date To Be Out Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in - Check Details

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main Exam Date 2023 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in anytime soon. Once the registration process of JEE Main 2023 Exam starts, candidates will be able to submit their application from the aforementioned website by using their login credentials.

During the JEE Main 2023 registration, candidates have to submit their personal details and upload documents like scanned photographs, valid identity proof, address proof, category certificates (if any), 10 marks certificate, 12th marks certificate, and more.