DU Admissions 2022: Phase 1 and 2 Registration Dates Extended; Important Details

DU Admissions 2022 Registration deadline is officially extended.
(Photo: iStock)
Delhi University formally announced that the registration deadline for DU Admissions 2022 has been extended by two days. Interested candidates can apply for Delhi University till 12 October, as per the latest details. It is also important to note that the DU Admissions 2022 Phase 1 and 2 Registration is taking place on the website. The official website that the candidates should visit to complete the registration process is admission.uod.ac.in. One must go through the details on the website.
The DU Admissions 2022 Registration date extension has been announced recently. Interested candidates can take a look at all the latest updates on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. One must complete the registration process within the deadline if one wants to appear for the admission process. The dates and timings are mentioned on the website for the candidates.
As per the latest official details available, Phase I and Phase II of CSAS will now be open for candidates till 04:59 pm. on Wednesday, 12 October. Candidates must take note of the time before starting the DU Admissions 2022 registration.
It is important to remember that a correction window for DU Admissions 2022 Phase 1 and 2 will also open for the candidates on Wednesday, 12 October till 4:59 pm.
All these details are available on the website - admission.uod.ac.in so interested students must note down the dates of the DU Admissions 2022. They should make all the changes within the deadline.
After the deadline for Phase 1 and 2 closes officially, a simulated list will be generated at 5 pm on 14 October. The list will help the candidates to assess their chances of securing admission to a Program of a College.
As per the official dates, the first CSAS allocation list will be released on 18 October, at 5 pm for the candidates. They will have time till 21 October, 5 pm to accept the allotment.
The DU Admissions 2022 document verification is set to conclude on 22 October and candidates have time till 24 October to make the final payments.
Interested candidates must remember all these details carefully if they want to take admission to Delhi University.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)