FAQ: 2nd Phase of DU Admissions Extended Till 12 October, Phase 3 Dates Out

The Delhi University on Monday, 10 October, notified the extension of the registration process for admission in undergraduate courses till 12 October.
The second phase of DU UG Admission 2022 began on 26 September. During the second phase of admission, candidates who have already registered on the DU Admission 2022 portal (the CSAS portal) had to fill choices of courses and colleges in the order of their preference.
In a press release issued by the Registrar, the University also announced that the first seat allocation list will be released on 18 October.
But what about those who have already filled out their preferences? Can they edit their choices? What will be the schedule for the third and final phase? And how will the students know how they've fared?
Here is all you need to know.
When is the last date to submit your preferences as part of phase II now?
Phase I and phase II of CSAS will now be open for candidates till 4.59 pm on 12 October. The preferences saved by the candidate till that time will get auto-locked by the system and will be treated as final for the allocation purpose.
What about students who want to modify their previous choices?
A ’correction window’ is also being provided to the candidates who have already completed their phase I/phase II and wish to edit/modify certain fields. This window will also be open till 4.59 pm on 12 October.
Can students edit all the fields in the application?
No. The following fields will not be subject to any edits:
Candidate’s name
Candidate’s photo
Candidate’s signature
Candidate’s gender
Candidate’s registered email ID
Candidate’s mobile number
Candidate’s category
How will the students know how they’ve fared in their chosen fields after the first two rounds?
On 14 October, the University will release a ‘simulated list’ through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission in a program of a college.
After the declaration of the ‘simulated list,’ two more days will also be provided to the candidates to re-order their preferences.
When will the CSAS allocation lists be declared?
The varsity said the first CSAS allocation list will be declared on 18 October, the second CSAS allocation list on 30 October, and the third allocation list on 10 November.
What will be the next steps after each allocation list is released?
After the first list is declared on 18 October, candidates will be given two days to accept the allotment. Following that, document verification will conclude on 22 October, and candidates will be given two more days to make final payments.
Before the declaration of the second and third lists, the varsity will first display the vacancies left. Based on that, the students will be provided a two-day window to re-order their higher preferences.
When will the new sessions begin?
There is no clarity on when the classes will resume. The dean of admissions of DU, Haneet Gandhi, indicated that students can expect a notification in this regard in the next few days.
