NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out: Check mcc.nic.in; Registration Details Here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule can be downloaded from the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to formally begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 Counselling on 11 October. The announcement has been made officially by the MCC so interested candidates should take note of the important dates. As per the official schedule, all those who have cleared the NEET 2022 can complete the registration process for NEET UG 2022 counselling. The registration process will take place online on the official website of the MCC - mcc.nic.in.
According to the schedule released by the MCC, the registrations for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 will be formally held from 11 October to 17 October for all the candidates. The entire schedule is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go through the important dates before applying.
The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 registrations are set to begin soon so the candidates should know how to apply online. All the latest details from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) are available on the official website for the students to check.
It is important to note that a total of 91, 927 MBBS, 27, 698 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), 52, 720 Ayush, 603 Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) and animal husbandry (AH) seats will be filled up through the counselling process.
Here are the simple steps that one should follow to complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 registrations:
Visit the official website of the counselling committee - mcc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states NEET UG 2022 Counselling registrations.
Register yourself by entering the correct details and tap on submit.
Now, fill out the registration form by providing your personal details and upload scanned copies of the documents.
Click on Submit to confirm the registration process.
Download the registration form from the website.
Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
