CUET PG 2022 Correction Window Reopens: Check cuet.nta.nic.in; List of Changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially reopened the application correction window of the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022. This is the final opportunity given to the candidates to make changes to the application form. To access the CUET PG 2022 Correction Window, one has to visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test. The website that the candidates should visit to make changes to the CUET PG 2022 application form is cuet.nta.nic.in.

It is important to note that the CUET PG 2022 Correction Window will remain active till 30 September, 11:50 pm. Candidates are requested to go to the website - cuet.nta.nic.in and make the necessary changes in the application form soon. They cannot access the application correction window after the mentioned deadline. This is the final chance given to the candidates.