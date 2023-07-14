CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Declared: Download From cuet.nta.nic.in; Objection Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 recently. Concerned candidates who were waiting for the CUET PG answer keys to release can download them from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Postgraduate candidates who appeared for the entrance examination must check the provisional answer key carefully on the website. All the students were patiently waiting for the exam-conducting body to declare the CUET PG answer key so they could check the details.

One must note that the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 is released for all candidates on the website. You have to keep your login details handy before downloading the CUET PG answer keys from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. You can calculate your probable scores after going through the details mentioned on the answer key released by the NTA recently.