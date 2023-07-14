CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Declared: Download From cuet.nta.nic.in; Objection Dates

The CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key has been declared on the website for candidates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 recently. Concerned candidates who were waiting for the CUET PG answer keys to release can download them from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Postgraduate candidates who appeared for the entrance examination must check the provisional answer key carefully on the website. All the students were patiently waiting for the exam-conducting body to declare the CUET PG answer key so they could check the details.
One must note that the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 is released for all candidates on the website. You have to keep your login details handy before downloading the CUET PG answer keys from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. You can calculate your probable scores after going through the details mentioned on the answer key released by the NTA recently.
All concerned candidates should note that the CUET PG answer key declared recently is provisional. The final key and CUET PG 2023 result will be based on the challenges raised by the candidates against the provisional key.
As per the latest official details, the CUET PG 2023 answer key can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can go through the details and raise objections against the answer key if there are any.
The CUET PG 2023 exam was formally held from 5 June to 17 June and from 22 June to 30 June by the NTA.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the CUET PG 2023 answer key online:
Go to the official website of the exam – cuet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the link that says CUET PG 2023 Answer Key on the home page.
Enter your login credentials carefully and click on submit.
The provisional answer key will open on the screen.
Download it from the website and save a copy.
