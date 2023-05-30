CUET PG 2023 City Intimation Slips Out Tomorrow: Details on How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is getting ready to release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 city intimation slips on its official website soon. As per the official details announced by the UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar recently, the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slips are likely to be allotted Wednesday, 31 May. Interested candidates should visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in for all the official updates regarding the CUET PG exam city intimation slips.

Once the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slips are declared, the downloading link will be activated on the official website of the exam – cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to download the CUET PG exam city slips on time and go through the details mentioned on them. Every candidate who registered for the exam is advised to stay alert on Wednesday.