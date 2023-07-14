CUET UG Result 2023 to Release Soon: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in for Date; Details

The CUET UG 2023 result will be declared soon on the website for candidates.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to declare the CUET UG Result 2023 soon for all concerned candidates patiently waiting to check their scores. It is important to note that the exam-conducting body will declare the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023 result on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The ones who appeared for the exam can download their respective CUET UG result from the website as soon as the download link is activated.
One must keep their login credentials ready before downloading the CUET UG result 2023 from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are waiting to check their scores and the exam-conducting body is expected to declare the CUET UG results soon. One must keep a close eye on the website to know the latest updates about the CUET results and stay informed.
All concerned candidates should note that the entrance examination results link will be activated on the official website so that it is easier for them to download their respective scorecards. They must go through their marks and personal details on the result carefully.
As per the latest details, the CUET UG 2023 result date and time are not announced yet by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates will be notified about the result date as soon as the exam-conducting body announces it.
Candidates should note that they can download the CUET results from two websites once released, they are - cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the CUET UG 2023 results online:
Go to the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states CUET UG 2023 Result on the homepage.
Key in your CUET login credentials in the given space and click on submit.
Your CUET UG result will display on the screen.
Check your marks and details on the result.
Download it from the website and save a copy for future use.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
